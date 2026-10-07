ExpressVPN adds ExpressKeys and ExpressMailGuard, says ExpressAI is coming
Technology
ExpressVPN had two fresh features available to level up your online safety.
There's ExpressAI (coming soon) for private, secure AI chats; ExpressKeys, a password manager that syncs across devices; and ExpressMailGuard, which lets you use disposable emails to keep your real address safe from spam.
ExpressVPN ends support March 31 2026
Both the password manager and email guard are available on ExpressVPN's tiered plans, with features varying by subscription tier.
You can log in with your usual details and keep all your info intact.
Heads up: older versions of the app will be deprecated on March 31, 2026, so make sure to update by this date to retain access to VPN servers.
ExpressVPN says this is part of its move toward all-in-one digital security, not just VPNs anymore.