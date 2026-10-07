ExpressVPN adds ExpressKeys and ExpressMailGuard, says ExpressAI is coming

Both the password manager and email guard are available on ExpressVPN's tiered plans, with features varying by subscription tier.

You can log in with your usual details and keep all your info intact.

Heads up: older versions of the app will be deprecated on March 31, 2026, so make sure to update by this date to retain access to VPN servers.

ExpressVPN says this is part of its move toward all-in-one digital security, not just VPNs anymore.