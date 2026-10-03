ExpressVPN launches ExpressKeys and ExpressMailGuard to expand cybersecurity experience

ExpressAI (coming soon) promises private-by-design AI with encrypted chats and auto-delete for your messages.

ExpressKeys is already live on Android and iOS, letting you manage passwords with autofill, device sync, and even biometric login.

Plus, ExpressMailGuard now lets you make temporary email addresses to dodge spam and keep tabs on emails, all included in your plan.

Heads up: update your app by March 31, 2026, to avoid deprecated app versions and retain access to VPN servers!