Exterro launches Subpoena Manager to speed intake and routing
Technology
Exterro just dropped the Subpoena Manager, an AI-powered tool that seriously speeds up and simplifies handling subpoenas.
Instead of taking 90 minutes, subpoena intake and routing can now take as little as five, and it can cut manual work by up to 95%.
For big organizations, that means potential annual savings of over $500,000 and getting back thousands of hours usually lost to paperwork.
Subpoena Manager automates workflows with oversight
The Subpoena Manager uses smart agents to handle requests from start to finish: finding deadlines, organizing data, and keeping everything on track.
Legal teams still get the final say at important steps, so nothing slips through the cracks.
With productivity boosted up to 10 times, this is a big leap for anyone tired of legal admin overload.