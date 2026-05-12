Exterro launches Subpoena Manager to speed intake and routing Technology May 12, 2026

Exterro just dropped the Subpoena Manager, an AI-powered tool that seriously speeds up and simplifies handling subpoenas.

Instead of taking 90 minutes, subpoena intake and routing can now take as little as five, and it can cut manual work by up to 95%.

For big organizations, that means potential annual savings of over $500,000 and getting back thousands of hours usually lost to paperwork.