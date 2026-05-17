EY pulls loyalty report after AI hallucinations and fake data
Ernst & Young (EY) just took down a report on loyalty rewards programs after it was caught using fake data and made-up citations.
The report, put together by their Canadian team to market EY's cybersecurity business, was flagged by AI detection startup GPT-Zero for having AI-generated hallucinations.
EY quickly removed the document and started an internal review.
EY denies client link, probes report
EY says the report wasn't linked to any client work and they're now digging into what went wrong, promising to use AI responsibly going forward.
This isn't a first for big consulting firms: Deloitte faced similar trouble last year with bogus citations in a government report.
Still, EY's been doubling down on AI: they've had 15,000 employees work on client projects and saw their AI-related revenue jump 30% as of October 2025.