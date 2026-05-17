EY pulls loyalty report after AI hallucinations and fake data

EY denies client link, probes report

EY says the report wasn't linked to any client work and they're now digging into what went wrong, promising to use AI responsibly going forward.

This isn't a first for big consulting firms: Deloitte faced similar trouble last year with bogus citations in a government report.

Still, EY's been doubling down on AI: they've had 15,000 employees work on client projects and saw their AI-related revenue jump 30% as of October 2025.