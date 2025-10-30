Eye scans could predict heart issues, say researchers
A new study from McMaster University suggests that a quick eye scan might help catch heart disease before it gets serious.
By looking at over 74,000 retinal images, researchers found certain blood vessel patterns in the eye that signal a higher risk of heart issues and faster biological aging.
These scans are non-invasive and could soon be part of regular health checkups.
Scans could be game-changer for early detection
Turns out, the tiny blood vessels in your eyes are a lot like those in your heart and brain.
If doctors spot damage in your retina, it might mean similar trouble elsewhere—so an eye exam could give you an early heads-up to make healthy changes or start treatment sooner.
This is especially helpful for people with high blood pressure, diabetes, or a family history of heart disease.
While promising, these scans would work alongside—not replace—traditional heart health tests.