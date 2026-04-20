FAA halts New Glenn flights after Blue Origin launch failure

AST SpaceMobile satellite lost, shares fall

The failed launch was supposed to put an AST SpaceMobile satellite into orbit, but it ended up too low and is now considered lost (thankfully, insurance covers it). The company's stock took a hit, dropping over 10%.

For Blue Origin, the investigation could also impact its work on a lunar lander and its efforts to get certified for national security launches with the US Space Force.

So far, Blue Origin hasn't commented publicly about what happened.