FAA halts New Glenn flights after Blue Origin launch failure
Blue Origin's big New Glenn rocket hit a snag during its April 19 launch, with the upper stage failing mid-mission.
The FAA has now stepped in to investigate, which means all future New Glenn flights are on hold for now.
This pause could slow down Blue Origin's packed 2026 schedule: up to 12 missions might be delayed depending on how long the investigation takes.
AST SpaceMobile satellite lost, shares fall
The failed launch was supposed to put an AST SpaceMobile satellite into orbit, but it ended up too low and is now considered lost (thankfully, insurance covers it). The company's stock took a hit, dropping over 10%.
For Blue Origin, the investigation could also impact its work on a lunar lander and its efforts to get certified for national security launches with the US Space Force.
So far, Blue Origin hasn't commented publicly about what happened.