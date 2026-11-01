FAA proposes rules to help US reach 1,000 launches
Technology
The US government wants to shake up how space launches are approved.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) just proposed new rules to make the process simpler and faster for companies like SpaceX and Blue Origin.
The big goal? Help the US jump from 178 launches in 2025 to at least 1,000 launches and re-entries annually by 2030.
FAA clarifies aborts and debris procedures
The FAA's updates would clarify when flight aborts are needed and set new ways to handle falling space debris.
They are also planning to hire more aerospace engineers so approvals can move more quickly.
Plus, last month, the FAA proposed allowing operators to submit launch applications electronically, making it much easier for space companies to get their green light.