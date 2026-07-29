FAA proposes skipping 13 laws to speed space mission approvals
The FAA is looking to make it much faster for companies to get approval for space missions.
Its new proposal would skip over 13 existing laws (including big ones like the Clean Air Act) to help launch operators avoid years of paperwork and agency reviews.
Right now, getting a license can take up to three years, which is a major slowdown as more private companies race to launch rockets.
Launch boom, FAA seeks public feedback
Space launches are booming: in 2025, the FAA approved 204 commercial missions, up from earlier years, and SpaceX aims to reach 10,000 launches annually within five years (by 2031).
The push for faster approvals follows a presidential order demanding agencies move more quickly.
But not everyone's on board. Environmental groups worry about risks to endangered animals near launch sites, like ocelots and sea turtles.
The FAA is asking for public feedback on these changes; the source does not specify a comment deadline.