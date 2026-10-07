FAA seeks streamlined rules to enable 1,000 launches and reentries
Technology
The Federal Aviation Administration is looking to shake up its rules for commercial space launches and re-entries, hoping to make the whole process smoother and less of a hassle.
The big goal? The White House wants to enable at least 1,000 launches and re-entries annually by 2030, up from 178 launches last year.
If you've got thoughts on these changes, you can share them until November 4.
Online applications and combined safety review
Instead of piles of paperwork, companies could apply online, making the whole process much simpler.
Plus, three different safety analyzes would be rolled into one, cutting down on red tape.
These updates are all about helping more private companies (think SpaceX) get rockets off the ground while still keeping safety front and center.