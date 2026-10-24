Fable-5.1 could find 78% of its own messages, while Astra decoded 88% by analyzing images and using Python tools.

Fable-5.1 used creative methods like rotating objects and playing with colors, while Astra leaned on things like Morse code and acrostics for hiding messages.

This experiment shows how AIs are getting better at hiding and finding secret info, a big deal for digital security these days, especially after incidents like the Hugging Face hack.

The study was co-authored by AI safety researcher Bryan Chan.