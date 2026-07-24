Facebook doubles down on video with TikTok-inspired revamp
What's the story
Facebook is planning to revamp its platform in a bid to retain users from switching to rival social media platforms like TikTok. The company's head, Tom Alison, revealed that they will be testing a "reimagined experience" later this year. This new update will take a subset of users directly into a "full-screen video the moment they open the app."
Interface details
The update will be first tested in select countries
While Meta has not revealed what its new interface will look like, the company said it will first be tested in countries where video content is popular.
There are also potential plans to expand this test to the US next year.
The move comes as part of Facebook's observation that "video is where conversations are happening, communities are forming, and even commerce is starting to take place."
Market position
Facebook is still the most popular social platform
Despite Meta collectively losing 20 million users in the first quarter of 2026, Facebook remains the most popular social platform globally.
It is closely followed by YouTube, and TikTok, which hit the 1 billion monthly users mark just three years after its launch.
Meta had previously launched Reels for Instagram in 2020 to compete with TikTok and is now doing something similar for Facebook.
App launches
Facebook has also launched a few new apps
Along with the interface changes, Facebook has also launched a few new apps.
The company launched Seller, a dedicated app for Marketplace sellers to track performance, manage listings, and message buyers.
Earlier this year, it also launched Forum app that gives users a dedicated space to interact with Facebook Groups.