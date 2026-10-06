You will now see reels first on opening Facebook app
What's the story
Facebook is testing a new user experience (UX) in India. The test takes users directly to full-screen videos when they open the app, highlighting Reels as the main feature. The move was first announced by Tom Alison, head of Facebook, in July. He had said that Meta would start testing this UX later this year in "video-heavy countries" outside the US.
User control
Users can opt out of the test
The users who are part of this test have the option to opt out and go back to a feed-first experience.
The classic feed will still be available as a second tab on the Facebook app.
This move is part of Meta's strategy to make video content more central on Facebook.
Last year, the company announced that all new videos posted would be shared as Reels, no matter their length or format.
Market focus
Meta's video initiatives in India
India has been a key market for Meta's video initiatives, especially in the short-form video space.
In 2020, Instagram tested a dedicated Reels tab in India, months after TikTok was banned.
The company also tested a Reels-first experience for some Instagram users in India and South Korea last year.
This new test comes as video consumption on Meta's apps continues to grow in India.
Usage statistics
Video consumption on Meta's platforms in India
Meta-commissioned studies have shown that at least 97% of users watch videos on its platforms daily. The company released these figures in June, which also showed that 89% of Gen Z respondents use Reels every day.