Facebook is trying to poach creators from TikTok, YouTube

Creators can earn $1,000 to $3,000 per month

If you've got at least 100,000 followers, you're looking at $1,000 per month; creators with over 1,000,000 followers on Instagram, TikTok, or YouTube can earn $3,000 per month.

Both your old and new posts count toward earnings.

The monetary bonus lasts three months; Facebook may continue to boost a creator's reach after that period at its discretion until it determines the creator has found their audience on Facebook.