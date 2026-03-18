Facebook is trying to poach creators from TikTok, YouTube
Facebook just dropped Creator Fast Track, a program designed to woo creators from TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram.
The deal? Three months of guaranteed payouts, a boost in Reels reach, and instant access to monetization tools (no waiting for eligibility).
In 2025 alone, Facebook paid out nearly $3 billion to creators, up 35% from 2024, with most of that going to Reels content.
Creators can earn $1,000 to $3,000 per month
If you've got at least 100,000 followers, you're looking at $1,000 per month; creators with over 1,000,000 followers on Instagram, TikTok, or YouTube can earn $3,000 per month.
Both your old and new posts count toward earnings.
The monetary bonus lasts three months; Facebook may continue to boost a creator's reach after that period at its discretion until it determines the creator has found their audience on Facebook.
New metrics to track your progress
Facebook is rolling out new metrics like "qualified views" (basically real plays, not those split-second scroll-bys) and "earnings rate" (how much you get per 1,000 qualified views).
There's also feedback on "non-qualified views" so you can tweak your content.
As Yair Livne from Facebook puts it, this is all about making it easier for established creators to start earning right away.