Facebook launches Creator Studio iOS app in US and Canada
Facebook just launched its new Creator Studio app for iOS users in the US and Canada, aiming to make content creation easier.
The highlight? An AI assistant that gives tailored tips based on your posts and audience engagement: basically, it helps you figure out what works best for your followers.
This move is Meta's way of keeping creators around, especially with TikTok and YouTube always in the mix.
Creator Studio analyzes comments, drafts replies
The app packs handy tools like an AI that tells you the best times to post, pulls insights from comments, and even drafts replies in your own style for quick approval.
There's also a daily feed to track how your posts are doing and manage flagged comments.
This launch fits into Meta's broader product push with more apps, like Forum, Instants, Pocket, and StoryKit.