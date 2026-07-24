Facebook launches Seller app to manage Marketplace listings and chats
Technology
Facebook just dropped a new Seller app to make Marketplace easier for anyone who sells often.
Now, you can manage listings, chat with buyers, and track how your stuff is doing, all in one place.
With more than 1.1 billion active users on the platform, Marketplace is a key draw, and these updates are set to make things smoother and more organized.
Facebook introduces free Facebook Verified badge
There's also a new free feature called Facebook Verified, just snap a selfie to confirm you're real, and get a checkmark badge on your profile across Marketplace, Dating, and Groups.
Unlike Meta Verified (which costs extra), this one's totally free.
Plus, Facebook is testing out full-screen videos and planning to add AI tools to help automate things like product descriptions and group replies.