Facebook launches verified badge helping users spot AI-generated fakes

Facebook just dropped a new Verified badge to help you spot real people and dodge AI-generated fakes.

It's aimed at regular users (not celebrities), making things like Marketplace, Dating, and Groups feel more trustworthy.

Getting verified is pretty simple: just record a quick selfie video so Facebook can check you're actually you.

The best part? It's free for eligible users 18 and older who meet trust and safety requirements and have an account in good standing, but not available for Pages or profiles using Professional Mode.