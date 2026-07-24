Facebook launches verified badge helping users spot AI-generated fakes
Facebook just dropped a new Verified badge to help you spot real people and dodge AI-generated fakes.
It's aimed at regular users (not celebrities), making things like Marketplace, Dating, and Groups feel more trustworthy.
Getting verified is pretty simple: just record a quick selfie video so Facebook can check you're actually you.
The best part? It's free for eligible users 18 and older who meet trust and safety requirements and have an account in good standing, but not available for Pages or profiles using Professional Mode.
Badge rolling out in select countries
Once you're verified, your badge shows up on your profile, Marketplace listings, and Dating profiles, so others know they're talking to a real person.
Facebook says badges will appear on Feed posts in the future.
Just keep in mind: the badge proves you're human but doesn't mean you always follow all the rules.
The feature is rolling out in select countries now, with global expansion planned as Facebook tries to keep things safer and more authentic for everyone.