Facial recognition at airports speeds processing and reduces document checks
Technology
Facial recognition is popping up at airports, letting travelers skip the hassle of showing passports and boarding passes at every checkpoint.
Just a quick face scan now gets you through check-in, bag drop, security, and boarding, helping cut down lines and speed things up while still keeping things secure.
Biometric travel expands amid privacy concerns
Qatar Airways offers a "Fast Pass" at Doha airport that uses your pre-registered face data for speedy access through biometric lanes.
India's DigiYatra program is also rolling out paperless, contactless travel at select airports with similar tech.
While these upgrades make flying easier, some people worry about privacy, even though airports say your data is encrypted and joining in is totally voluntary.