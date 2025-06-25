Page Loader
Home / News / Technology News / Fairphone 6 leaked renders reveal sustainable modular design
Summarize
Fairphone 6 leaked renders reveal sustainable modular design
The device will cost around $590

Fairphone 6 leaked renders reveal sustainable modular design

By Mudit Dube
Jun 25, 2025
11:23 am
What's the story

The upcoming Fairphone 6, the sixth iteration of the Dutch company's sustainable smartphone line, has been unveiled in leaked renders. The images show a modular design that emphasizes repairability and sustainability. The phone will come in black, white, and green color options with flat edges and a unique neon-themed power button. The launch is expected on June 25. The device will likely carry a starting price of €549.

Design details

Modular design emphasizes repairability and sustainability

The leaked images show a distinct neon-themed power button on the Fairphone 6, reminiscent of earlier Pixel phones. The new model ditches the protruding camera visor for an individually placed camera system at the back. A removable back cover with just a couple of screws is also visible in the renders, providing access to replaceable components like battery and cameras.

Tech specs

Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset to power the device

The Fairphone 6 is expected to sport a 6.31-inch pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset. It will have up to 8GB of RAM and internal storage of up to 256GB, expandable via microSD card support for up to an additional 2TB. The device will be powered by a robust battery with a capacity of around 4,415mAh and support for fast charging at speeds reaching up to 33W.

Camera specs

Rear camera setup to include a 50MP primary sensor

The Fairphone 6 will feature a rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor, a 13MP secondary sensor, and a 32MP selfie shooter. It is also expected to come with Class "A" certification for both reparability and durability according to EU standards. This further emphasizes Fairphone's commitment to sustainability while providing high-end smartphone features.