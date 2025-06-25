Fairphone 6 leaked renders reveal sustainable modular design

The upcoming Fairphone 6, the sixth iteration of the Dutch company's sustainable smartphone line, has been unveiled in leaked renders. The images show a modular design that emphasizes repairability and sustainability. The phone will come in black, white, and green color options with flat edges and a unique neon-themed power button. The launch is expected on June 25. The device will likely carry a starting price of €549.

Design details Modular design emphasizes repairability and sustainability The leaked images show a distinct neon-themed power button on the Fairphone 6, reminiscent of earlier Pixel phones. The new model ditches the protruding camera visor for an individually placed camera system at the back. A removable back cover with just a couple of screws is also visible in the renders, providing access to replaceable components like battery and cameras.

Tech specs Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset to power the device The Fairphone 6 is expected to sport a 6.31-inch pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset. It will have up to 8GB of RAM and internal storage of up to 256GB, expandable via microSD card support for up to an additional 2TB. The device will be powered by a robust battery with a capacity of around 4,415mAh and support for fast charging at speeds reaching up to 33W.