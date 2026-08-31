Fake AI tracks flood Criss, Carne, Nichols and Noone profiles

Some legendary jazz musicians, like Sonny Criss, Jean Carne, Red Nichols, and Jimmie Noone, just had their streaming profiles flooded with fake, AI-generated tracks on Spotify, YouTube, and Amazon Music.

The uploads (from 2026) credited these artists with songs they never recorded, even including Backstreet Boys lyrics or random pop ballads.

The fakes came with odd, computer-made visuals that didn't match the vibe at all.