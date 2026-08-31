Fake AI tracks flood Criss, Carne, Nichols and Noone profiles
Some legendary jazz musicians, like Sonny Criss, Jean Carne, Red Nichols, and Jimmie Noone, just had their streaming profiles flooded with fake, AI-generated tracks on Spotify, YouTube, and Amazon Music.
The uploads (from 2026) credited these artists with songs they never recorded, even including Backstreet Boys lyrics or random pop ballads.
The fakes came with odd, computer-made visuals that didn't match the vibe at all.
Spotify plans artist profile protection
Spotify has taken down most of the fake tracks and has outlined an upcoming "Artist Profile Protection" service so artists can review releases tied to their names.
Still, some altered profiles (like "Jean Carn") and issues on YouTube haven't been fixed yet.
This mess is making it harder for fans to know what's real. It shows how easy it's becoming for AI to mess with artists' identities online.