FAO WMO warn hotter drier weather threatens India's rice farming

Report outlines adaptation options for rice

Rice makes up about 70% of the calories people eat in India, and millions rely on growing it for work.

But climate change means more heatwaves could hit key farming regions like the Ganges and Indus basins.

The report suggests solutions like switching to early-flowering or genetically resistant cultivars, changing planting schedules, and using more irrigation to keep crops cool.

Quick action is needed to keep rice (and those who depend on it) safe for the future.