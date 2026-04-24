FarEye launches pilot to cut dispatch time to 60 minutes
Technology
FarEye just rolled out PILOT, an AI-powered tool that takes over dispatch tasks like route planning, driver management, and handling invoices, all at once.
The idea? Make logistics way faster and less of a headache by shrinking what used to be a 10-hour job down to just 60 minutes.
FarEye cites 95% dispatcher hours cut
According to FarEye's co-founder Gaurav Srivastava, PILOT can cut dispatcher hours by 95% and drop delivery costs by nearly 18%, all while keeping humans in the loop for important checks.
Blue Dart's managing director Balfour Manuel says teaming up with FarEye has also boosted real-time tracking and reliability, helping reduce manual hassles.