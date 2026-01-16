Father-son duo smashes world record for fastest drone
A South African father and son just reclaimed the Guinness World Record for fastest quadcopter, clocking an incredible average speed of 657.6km/h with their fully 3D-printed Peregreen V4.
They set this record in Cape Town, beating the previous mark set only a month earlier by an Australian engineer.
Why is this so cool?
The Bells's drone didn't just edge out the old record—it blew past it, hitting up to 659km/h with a tailwind and 599km/h against it.
They spent more than two years perfecting the design, printing the drone's whole body as one piece using desktop 3D printers and advanced materials.
How did they pull it off?
Upgraded motors, smaller propellers, and clever aerodynamic tweaks made all the difference.
Using simulation software usually reserved for big aerospace labs, they managed to make their home-built drone faster than anything before—proving that world records can come from your garage if you've got passion (and some serious tech skills).