FBI blames North Korea for $6.3B heist that hit Binance
Technology
A massive $6.3 billion cryptocurrency heist just hit Binance, and the FBI has pointed the finger at North Korea, while Binance says hackers gained access to its systems via one of its engineer's laptops.
The scary part? AI can make cybercrime a lot more dangerous.
OpenAI and Anthropic aid cybersecurity
But it's not all bad news: AI is also helping defend against these threats.
OpenAI recently used its tech to spot security flaws in PHP code, while Anthropic is letting select partners use its Mythos model to hunt for cyber gaps.
Spending on cyber-security software reached $150bn last year, both companies see big opportunities: figuring out which threats matter most is still a challenge as the tech keeps evolving.