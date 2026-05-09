FBI files show 1965 as year of greatest UFO sightings
FBI files just dropped, and it turns out 1965 was packed with UFO sightings, so much so that an FBI memo called it "the year of the greatest number of UFO sightings."
Police, pilots, and military folks around the world reported seeing metallic objects that hovered silently, zipped away at wild speeds, and even scorched the ground.
Witness reports and Edward Condon study
Witnesses described everything from the book's "egg-shaped" and "disk-shaped" crafts to smaller beings in space suits hanging out nearby.
There were also claims of recovered wreckage made from unusual materials like magnesium alloy with tiny metal spheres.
With public curiosity growing, the Air Force brought in physicist Edward Condon for a $300,000 study when future President Gerald Ford pushed for hearings.
Some believed officials were keeping things quiet to avoid panic, while supporters like Tim Burchett say bigger reveals could be coming.