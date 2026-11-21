FBI investigates 2nd cyberattack on NCIC, CNN cites sources
The FBI is looking into another cyberattack on its National Crime Information Centre (NCIC), CNN reported today, citing two people briefed on the investigation.
This database is a big deal for law enforcement, holding things like arrest warrants and background checks.
It's the second breach in just a few months. Back in September, ShinyHunters also targeted an FBI recruitment site and compromised sensitive personal information belonging to bureau employees.
Kash Patel highlights Operation Winter Shield
FBI Director Kash Patel went on TV to talk about how they're stepping up cybersecurity, mentioning Operation Winter Shield as part of ongoing efforts to protect important systems.
He also credited the current administration for upgrading key systems to safeguard critical infrastructure, saying, "We are staying ahead of the curve and making up for lost time."