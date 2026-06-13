FBI opened 22,000-square-foot Kinetic Cyber Range in Huntsville Alabama Technology Jun 13, 2026

The FBI opened the Kinetic Cyber Range in February 2025, a 22,000-square-foot replica town on its Huntsville, Alabama, campus.

This mini-city has everything (homes, businesses, a hospital, and even a power company) and is designed to give agents hands-on practice battling cyberattacks in real-life settings.

The move comes as cybercrime costs hit $20.9 billion in the US last year, a jump of 26%.