FBI opened 22,000-square-foot Kinetic Cyber Range in Huntsville Alabama
The FBI opened the Kinetic Cyber Range in February 2025, a 22,000-square-foot replica town on its Huntsville, Alabama, campus.
This mini-city has everything (homes, businesses, a hospital, and even a power company) and is designed to give agents hands-on practice battling cyberattacks in real-life settings.
The move comes as cybercrime costs hit $20.9 billion in the US last year, a jump of 26%.
Servers run Windows and Linux
Inside the Cyber Range are over 200 servers running Windows and Linux, letting agents train for scenarios like ransomware attacks or hospital outages caused by hackers.
More than 1,400 FBI personnel and partners can get hands-on experience here.
As Dave Beachboard put it, "They're cold, they're cramped, they're noisy, they're dark, they're miserable."