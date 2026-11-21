FBI hacked for second time in months, crime database breached
What's the story
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is looking into a possible breach of its National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database. The NCIC serves as a vital link between federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies. The latest hacking incident comes just months after another similar breach. The NCIC database is widely used by law enforcement across the country for sharing information on warrants and conducting background checks.
Cybersecurity initiatives
Patel discusses Operation Winter Shield
In light of the latest breach, FBI Director Kash Patel appeared on Fox News to highlight the bureau's cybersecurity efforts.
He spoke about Operation Winter Shield, an initiative launched months ago to encourage companies to update their systems and prevent hackers from accessing sensitive data.
Patel praised the current administration for making updates to key systems that protect critical infrastructure.
Security concerns
Former official raises concerns over breach
A former FBI official who led investigations into cybercriminal groups expressed grave concerns over the latest breach.
They said to CNN, "Every day, officers across the country rely on NCIC to identify wanted fugitives, check for outstanding warrants, and access information that can directly impact officer and public safety."
Their main concern was not just whether hackers accessed sensitive information but if they could compromise its accuracy.
Past incidents
Previous breach exposed data of nearly every FBI employee
In September, a hacking group called ShinyHunters claimed to have stolen sensitive information of around 38,000 FBI employees through the bureau's jobs portal.
The compromised data included names, home addresses, mobile numbers, FBI email addresses, and employee ID numbers.
It also exposed personal information of emergency contacts such as Social Security numbers and personal email addresses.
The breach affected nearly every FBI employee and over 8,000 state and local law enforcement officers who worked on FBI task forces.
Expert opinions
Hackers exploited vulnerability in software used by FBI
Cybersecurity experts said ShinyHunters exploited a vulnerability in Oracle PeopleSoft, a human resources software platform used by the FBI.
Google's threat intelligence experts had publicly warned about the vulnerability in June after which the FBI took steps to strengthen its systems.
However, hackers reportedly found a way around these security measures.
An internal FBI message said the exposed records contained sensitive personal information.
An FBI cybersecurity agent attributed the breach to failures in the bureau's security arrangements.