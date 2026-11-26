SpaceX gets FCC nod to put data centers in space
What's the story
The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has granted conditional approval to Elon Musk's SpaceX, allowing the company to deploy and operate a constellation of up to one million satellites. The move is part of SpaceX's plan for an orbital data center business. Despite concerns over orbital debris and congestion, radiofrequency interference, and environmental consequences raised by Amazon, Viasat, and the American Astronomical Society (AAS), the FCC approved the application.
Deployment
SpaceX to deploy satellites at altitudes of 500-1,002km
The FCC dismissed some of the major concerns raised by opponents, including potential threats to scientific research, as they were deemed outside its regulatory authority.
SpaceX plans to deploy the satellites, dubbed Starmind, at altitudes between 500km and 1,002km.
The approval allows SpaceX to use radiofrequency communications for backup control of its orbital data centers from Earth if their primary systems fail.
Technical hurdles
Technical and economic challenges ahead for SpaceX
Despite the regulatory nod, SpaceX still has to overcome a number of technical and economic challenges.
These include cutting down the cost of manufacturing and launching satellites, cooling processors in space, and securing financing for chips meant for orbit.
The company also needs to get past other regulatory barriers such as its plans to deal with orbital debris from satellites operating above 600km.
Project details
What is Starmind?
The proposed Starmind constellation was first formally submitted by SpaceX to the FCC on January 30.
The company envisions these satellites as interconnected data centers, processing information for Earth.
Instead of just expanding its Starlink broadband network, SpaceX hopes to create a fleet of solar-powered computing satellites connected via high-bandwidth laser communications.
This could provide the massive computing power needed for complex AI applications.
Deployment schedule
Deadlines set for launching satellites
Under its new license, SpaceX has until November 2033 to launch its first operational Starmind satellite.
It must then deploy 10% of its constellation, or 100,000 satellites, by November 2035 and half by November 2038. The full constellation is due by 2040.
However, the FCC didn't approve all aspects of SpaceX's proposal due to insufficient information about its proposed disposal process for satellites operating above 600km.