FCC halts approval of foreign-made Wi-Fi routers over security risks
Technology
The US Federal Communications Commission has stopped approval of new foreign-made home Wi-Fi routers, saying they're a national security risk.
From now on, any new models need special sign-off from defense or homeland security officials.
If you already own a router or stores have them in stock, you're still good to use or buy those.
Impact on router manufacturers and the push for local production
This move mostly hits big brands like TP-Link and Netgear, which make their routers in places like Taiwan and Vietnam.
The FCC wants more transparency about where these devices come from and is pushing for future models to be made in the US.
It's all about protecting against hacking threats, especially after recent cyberattacks, and making sure your home internet gear is safer going forward.