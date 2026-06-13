FDA approves bemotrizinol as 1st new sunscreen ingredient in decades Technology Jun 13, 2026

Big news for your summer skincare: FDA has finally approved bemotrizinol, the first new sunscreen ingredient in decades.

Already popular in Europe and Asia, it shields your skin from both UVA (aging) and UVB (burning) rays, absorbs less into your body, and lasts longer under the sun compared to what's currently on US shelves.