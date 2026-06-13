FDA approves bemotrizinol as 1st new sunscreen ingredient in decades
Technology
Big news for your summer skincare: FDA has finally approved bemotrizinol, the first new sunscreen ingredient in decades.
Already popular in Europe and Asia, it shields your skin from both UVA (aging) and UVB (burning) rays, absorbs less into your body, and lasts longer under the sun compared to what's currently on US shelves.
Global safety studies back bemotrizinol
Backed by 20 years of global safety studies, bemotrizinol could mean lighter, less greasy sunscreens that people actually like using, a win since skin cancer is still the most common cancer.
You'll start seeing products with this ingredient in stores soon, offering better protection while addressing concerns about older sunscreen formulas.