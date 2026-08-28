FDA approves Gilead's once-daily Bixlenvo for adults with well-controlled HIV
Technology
Big news for HIV treatment: The FDA just approved Bixlenvo, a once-daily pill from Gilead Sciences for adults with well-controlled HIV.
It combines two meds, bictegravir and lenacapavir, into one tablet, aiming to make life a bit simpler for people managing the virus.
Bixlenvo priced $4,595 for 30 days
Bixlenvo held up well in trials, keeping HIV suppressed for nearly a year, on par with other leading treatments.
Before starting it, patients take an initial two-day dose of lenacapavir.
The pill is priced at $4,595 for 30 days and will compete with options like Merck's Idvynso.
It's especially aimed at folks who are on more complicated regimens and want something easier to stick with.