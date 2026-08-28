FDA approves Gilead's once-daily Bixlenvo for adults with well-controlled HIV

Bixlenvo held up well in trials, keeping HIV suppressed for nearly a year, on par with other leading treatments.

Before starting it, patients take an initial two-day dose of lenacapavir.

The pill is priced at $4,595 for 30 days and will compete with options like Merck's Idvynso.

It's especially aimed at folks who are on more complicated regimens and want something easier to stick with.