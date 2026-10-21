FDA approves GSK's Hibsago for sustained control of hepatitis B
Big news for people living with chronic hepatitis B: GSK's new drug, Hibsago, has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration.
What's special? It lets patients keep the virus in check even after they stop treatment.
Hibsago is also the first of its kind to get this green light in the US and it's a big step in GSK's push to offer more innovative medicines.
Hibsago could earn $2.68 billion
GSK expects Hibsago could bring in over £2 billion ($2.68 billion) a year, helping them aim for more than £40 billion in annual revenue by 2031.
The drug is already approved in Japan and waiting on decisions in China and Europe.
Licensed from Ionis Pharmaceuticals, it also fits right into GSK's new CEO Luke Miels's plan to launch new treatments quickly, especially as some of its big HIV drugs face patent expirations soon.