FDA approves Merck's Lipfendra as 1st-ever oral PCSK9 inhibitor
Big news for anyone dealing with high cholesterol: the FDA has approved Merck's Lipfendra, the first-ever oral PCSK9 inhibitor.
Instead of an injection, it's a once-a-day pill that helps lower LDL ("bad") cholesterol and could make life a lot easier for people managing hypercholesterolemia.
The announcement dropped on July 16, 2026.
Lipfendra effective in late-stage trials
Lipfendra proved effective in late-stage trials, even for people already on statins or those with genetic high cholesterol.
It'll cost $10.50 per day and aims to help about one in four adults in the US (yep, it's that common).
Experts think this drug could bring in tens of billions for Merck, especially important as its blockbuster cancer drug Keytruda faces patent changes soon.
The FDA also gave Lipfendra a priority review voucher under the FDA commissioner's National Priority Voucher program, highlighting its public health impact.