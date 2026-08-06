FDA approves Moderna mFlusiva mRNA flu shot for people 50+
Technology
Big news in vaccines: The FDA just approved mFlusiva, Moderna's new mRNA-based flu shot, for people 50 and older.
This is the first time an mRNA flu vaccine has gotten the go-ahead for seasonal use in the US.
mFlusiva trial shows 26.6% higher efficacy
mFlusiva stood out in a trial with more than 40,000 participants. It was about 26.6% more effective than standard flu shots and sparked stronger immune responses than Sanofi's high-dose option.
While Moderna's technology lets them quickly update the vaccine as flu strains change, they'll face tough competition from Sanofi and GSK.
Don't expect big sales right away, though. Moderna missed this year's contracting window but has counted on the flu vaccine and a future COVID-19-flu combination shot.