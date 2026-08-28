FDA approves Mounjaro to lower heart attack and stroke risk

Big news for adults with type 2 diabetes at high cardiovascular risk: the FDA just approved Eli Lilly's drug Mounjaro to help lower the risk of heart attack and stroke in those already at high cardiovascular risk.

Until now, Mounjaro was mainly used to treat type 2 diabetes; Lilly also sells the same active ingredient as Zepbound for weight management.

The decision comes after a clinical trial showed it cut major heart events by 8% more than Trulicity, another diabetes medication from Lilly.