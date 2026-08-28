FDA approves Mounjaro to lower heart attack and stroke risk
Big news for adults with type 2 diabetes at high cardiovascular risk: the FDA just approved Eli Lilly's drug Mounjaro to help lower the risk of heart attack and stroke in those already at high cardiovascular risk.
Until now, Mounjaro was mainly used to treat type 2 diabetes; Lilly also sells the same active ingredient as Zepbound for weight management.
The decision comes after a clinical trial showed it cut major heart events by 8% more than Trulicity, another diabetes medication from Lilly.
Mounjaro sales rose 91% to $9.94B
Mounjaro (the same active ingredient is also sold by Lilly under the brand name Zepbound for weight management) is quickly becoming a blockbuster, with sales jumping 91% to $9.94 billion in the second quarter.
As companies like Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk race to prove their medications offer more than just blood sugar control, this approval puts Mounjaro front and center in the next wave of treatments for chronic conditions.