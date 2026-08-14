FDA clears Samsung Galaxy Buds hearing aid features in US.
Samsung's Galaxy Buds 3 Pro and Buds 4 Pro are about to get a major upgrade:
Samsung has received US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance for new hearing aid features that help people with mild to moderate hearing loss.
Starting later this year, users in the US and select markets can access these tools right from their earbuds (no prescription needed).
Five-minute Galaxy Buds hearing test
With the Hearing Test feature, you can run a quick five-minute self-check on both ears using your Galaxy Buds. The results create a personalized sound profile, so your music and calls fit your hearing needs.
Hearing-related information, including test results and noise exposure, is easy to track in the Samsung Health app.
Just remember: while helpful, these features aren't meant to replace professional medical advice.