February 2026 Gleeden-Ipsos survey finds AI aids Indians's dating lives
Technology
AI is quickly becoming a go-to wingman for Indians looking to level up their dating lives.
According to a Gleeden-Ipsos survey from February 2026, around 65% of men and 60% of women have turned to AI for help with flirting, managing relationships, and even improving their sexual well-being.
Men lead AI use in dating
The survey shows men are leading the way: 67% use AI to analyze conversations with potential partners, while 59% of women do the same.
Planning first dates? AI is involved there too, with 64% of men and 61% of women relying on it.
Plus, many say they would use AI tools to tackle awkward dating problems, showing just how much tech is shaping modern love lives.