Federal judge allows NAACP lawsuit alleging xAI Memphis permit violations
A federal judge just ruled that the NAACP's lawsuit against xAI can move forward.
The suit claims xAI ran at least 35 combustion turbines at its Memphis-area data center without proper air permits, accused xAI of violating the Clean Air Act.
The judge dismissed xAI's argument about a permit loophole and confirmed the case has legal standing.
NAACP hails ruling, data centers scrutinized
The NAACP sees this as a big step in holding tech companies accountable for their environmental impact.
Abre' Connor, the NAACP's director of environmental and climate justice, called it "another important victory in our effort to hold xAI accountable."
This comes as more cities and states are questioning how data centers affect local communities and the planet, with places like New York even pausing new centers.