Feeling lonely? Chinese adults are turning to AI companion toys
Feeling lonely? Many young Chinese adults are turning to AI companion toys for comfort.
These smart gadgets can chat, remember your habits, and even simulate warmth and breathing—making them feel surprisingly lifelike.
The market is booming, reaching 29 billion yuan (about $4.1 billion).
Online sales boom
AI toys aren't just a local hit—online sales exploded by over 1,600% on Taobao in 2025.
China Daily also reports JD.com sales of nearly seven million units (China Daily does not specify the year for the 7 million figure).
At CES 2026, Chinese companies made up 80% of all exhibitors in this space, showing just how big the trend has become globally.
Popular picks and trends
Popular picks include Takway. AI's Sweekar pocket pet that "grows" as you bond with it, Robopoet's Fuzozo (100k+ sold), and the affordable Laolao Parrot at around $23.
Analyst Jiang Han thinks these toys really click with Gen Z and older folks looking for a little extra company.