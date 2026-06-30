Fermac AI Systems offers RockyEmbed, hands-on training, Fermicode launches July
Technology
Fermac AI Systems, an Indian startup, is making waves with its own artificial intelligence technology (AI) and hands-on training programs to help people build real skills.
Their main model, RockyEmbed, makes searching and finding information smarter using AI.
They are also set to launch Fermicode, a coding-focused language model, in July.
Fermac joins Microsoft AI Cloud program
By teaming up with big players such as Microsoft through the AI Cloud Partner Program, Fermac is helping put India on the global AI map.
Their RockyEmbed model powers services, such as smarter document searches and knowledge management for businesses.
Their Microsoft-backed courses in AI and cloud computing are designed to get more young professionals industry-ready.