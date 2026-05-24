Ferrari revamps fan app with IBM's AI tech

Ferrari has partnered with tech giant IBM in a bid to enhance the experience of Formula 1 (F1) fans. The collaboration will see the revamping of the technology behind Ferrari's fan app, a move aimed at making each user feel personally connected to their favorite team. The partnership also highlights how sports teams are increasingly turning to advanced tech solutions for better fan engagement.

Tech upgrade App to convert race data into engaging content for fans The revamped Ferrari fan app will leverage IBM's advanced enterprise AI technology. The idea is to convert the millions of data points processed by teams during each race into engaging content for fans. This move comes as part of a broader trend in the sports industry, with tech companies such as AWS, Oracle, and Anthropic partnering with teams to gain sponsorship visibility and provide data analytics and AI tools.

Unique approach Ferrari's standalone app strategy Ferrari is one of the few F1 teams to have a standalone fan app strategy, along with McLaren and Williams. This move shows how the sport is slowly starting to capitalize on its growing global fandom. The revamped app will now be available in Italian, catering to Ferrari's large Italian fanbase.

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App enhancements New features in the revamped app The new Ferrari fan app will come with a host of features, including games for fans to interact with each other, AI-written race summaries, behind-the-scenes stories about the team and drivers, a prediction feature, and an AI companion. These changes are all aimed at keeping fans engaged throughout the year, not just during race weekends.

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