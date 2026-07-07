Fertility conference study links air pollutants to sperm DNA changes

Salt Lake study finds GNAS changes

Researchers tracked more than 2,000 men in Salt Lake City between 2013 and 2017.

By analyzing their semen samples and pollution exposure, they spotted 39 DNA changes linked to air pollution, especially in a gene called GNAS (which is tied to sperm quality and even fetal development).

Scientists say more research is needed to know exactly how these changes affect fertility long term, but it's a reminder that clean air matters for everyone's health, even before birth.