FICCI Hyderabad conference promotes AI for predicting and preventing disease
AI might soon help doctors spot health issues before they even start, shifting the focus from just treating diseases to actually predicting and preventing them.
That was the big message at FICCI's "AI-Enabled Healthcare and Digital Transformation" conference in Hyderabad this Saturday.
Plus, a new Telangana Healthcare Panel is kicking off to push for smarter policies around AI-driven care, prevention, medical tourism, and building up the healthcare workforce.
Dr Mona Duggal proposes wellness records
Dr. Mona Duggal, Director, ICMR-National Institute for Research in Digital Health (NIRDH), suggested swapping health records for "wellness records," so people can manage their health proactively instead of waiting until something goes wrong.
Dr. Avinash Pandey, Group Leader, NABH Digital Health, pointed out that many hospitals still rely on paper files despite digital upgrades, meaning tech's full benefits aren't reaching everyone yet.
And Dr. Chinna Babu, Co-Chair, FICCI Telangana Healthcare Panel, emphasized making healthcare more accessible in smaller cities to cut costs and reduce dependence on big urban hospitals.
Telangana panel to explore AI care
Experts also talked about how AI could make treatments more tailored and help connect patients with specialist knowledge.
Early prediction means doctors can offer care that fits each person better, potentially leading to healthier outcomes and less strain on hospitals overall.
The new panel will dig deeper into these possibilities as part of its mission.