FICCI organizes BLSA Innovation Summit in New Delhi October 1

The BLSA Innovation Summit is happening on October 1, 2026, at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

Organized by FICCI and powered by Eli Lilly and Company (India), the event is all about powering up India's life sciences sector and supporting the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision.

It's set to bring together leaders, scientists, and policymakers who want to see India make bigger waves globally.