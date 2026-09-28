FICCI organizes BLSA Innovation Summit in New Delhi October 1
The BLSA Innovation Summit is happening on October 1, 2026, at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.
Organized by FICCI and powered by Eli Lilly and Company (India), the event is all about powering up India's life sciences sector and supporting the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision.
It's set to bring together leaders, scientists, and policymakers who want to see India make bigger waves globally.
Delegates and CEOs discuss life sciences
With more than 1,200 delegates attending, expect conversations around ramping up manufacturing, using AI for drug discovery, and advancing vaccine and infectious disease platforms and development capabilities.
There'll also be a CEOs' roundtable where senior leaders from government and industry will hash out strategies to boost India's global standing in science and healthcare.
The goal: align policy, tech, and investment so India can lead the way in innovation.