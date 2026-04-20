Fidlock and Twiceme unveil snap buckle storing helmet emergency information
Technology
Fidlock and Twiceme have introduced the Snap buckle, which is slated to become available to bicycle helmet companies in the second half of 2026, a small device that attaches to your helmet strap and stores your emergency information.
If you ever crash, first responders can tap it with their phones to instantly see your medical information and emergency contacts.
No batteries, no charging: just simple, smart safety.
Snap buckle rolling out late 2026
The Snap buckle is set to roll out to bike-helmet brands later in 2026, with plans to adapt it for other sports helmets soon.
Direct-to-consumer availability has not been announced.
If manufacturers pick it up, this tech could become a new standard for safer rides everywhere.