Fidlock and Twiceme unveil snap buckle storing helmet emergency information Technology Apr 20, 2026

Fidlock and Twiceme have introduced the Snap buckle, which is slated to become available to bicycle helmet companies in the second half of 2026, a small device that attaches to your helmet strap and stores your emergency information.

If you ever crash, first responders can tap it with their phones to instantly see your medical information and emergency contacts.

No batteries, no charging: just simple, smart safety.