FIFA 2026 Cup brings AI, smart balls and robot dogs
The 2026 FIFA World Cup, happening in the US Canada, and Mexico, is bringing some seriously cool tech to the field.
Expect AI-powered features like 3-D player models for better VAR calls, smart match balls that detect kicks, touches, and deflections, referee cameras for immersive footage, and even robot dogs helping out with security.
All this aims to make games more accurate and exciting for fans and players.
AI 3-D models clarify offside calls
AI-generated 3-D player models will help referees make clearer offside decisions, so fans can actually see why a call was made.
The Adidas Trionda ball uses motion sensors to detect touches in real time and transmit data for VAR analysis.
Referee cameras will give viewers a smoother look at the action thanks to AI stabilization.
And outside the stadiums, robot dogs will patrol and keep things safe at key venues like Dallas's International Broadcast Center.
It's all about making soccer smarter (and more fun) for everyone watching or playing.