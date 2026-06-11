FIFA 2026 Cup brings AI, smart balls and robot dogs

AI 3-D models clarify offside calls

AI-generated 3-D player models will help referees make clearer offside decisions, so fans can actually see why a call was made.

The Adidas Trionda ball uses motion sensors to detect touches in real time and transmit data for VAR analysis.

Referee cameras will give viewers a smoother look at the action thanks to AI stabilization.

And outside the stadiums, robot dogs will patrol and keep things safe at key venues like Dallas's International Broadcast Center.

It's all about making soccer smarter (and more fun) for everyone watching or playing.