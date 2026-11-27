The cyber-attack was claimed by a hacker group called the Handsome Boy Hacking Club. The group had last week shared screenshots of what it said were FIFA files.

However, the post has since been taken down after their account was suspended from X.

ESPN reported unnamed sources saying this hack only accounted for less than 0.1% of all data held by FIFA, and wasn't due to any failure on FIFA's part but rather because hackers impersonated staff members.