FIFA's 'personal and business information' compromised in a cyber-attack
What's the story
FIFA, the governing body of world football, has confirmed that a recent cyber-attack compromised a "limited set of personal and business information." The organization strongly condemned the illegal acquisition and publication of such data, especially personal information. In a statement to the Associated Press, FIFA said these actions are "a serious and unacceptable violation of privacy" with potentially grave consequences for individuals involved.
Hacker group
Details of the cyber-attack
The cyber-attack was claimed by a hacker group called the Handsome Boy Hacking Club. The group had last week shared screenshots of what it said were FIFA files.
However, the post has since been taken down after their account was suspended from X.
ESPN reported unnamed sources saying this hack only accounted for less than 0.1% of all data held by FIFA, and wasn't due to any failure on FIFA's part but rather because hackers impersonated staff members.
Investigation underway
FIFA working closely with law enforcement
In light of the cyber-attack, FIFA is working closely with relevant authorities, including law enforcement.
The organization has not yet disclosed when exactly this attack took place or what specific information was compromised in the breach.
This incident comes as FIFA President Gianni Infantino faces criticism for a proposal to sell parts of the World Cup to private investors.
Election impact
Infantino's World Cup proposal faces backlash
Infantino had admitted that his project "has created divisions of a nature that are no longer in the interest of the objective," amid global outrage.
The plan has sparked tensions within football worldwide, with UEFA threatening to boycott future FIFA tournaments if it isn't scrapped.
UEFA and other confederations have also intensified their search for candidates to challenge Infantino in next year's FIFA election, where he was expected to win a fourth term comfortably.