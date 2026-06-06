FIFA upgrades social media protection service before 2026 World Cup
Technology
FIFA is stepping up its game against online abuse for the 2026 World Cup, which kicks off June 11 across the US Mexico, and Canada.
Its upgraded Social Media Protection Service uses AI to spot and hide toxic comments almost instantly, helping keep players' feeds safer during the tournament.
AI scans about 30,000 flagged words
The AI scans for about 30,000 flagged words and can block harmful messages within 2 seconds on platforms like Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, TikTok, and Threads (but not X).
The main goal? Protecting players' mental health, especially with more eyes (and bets) on them than ever.
Many national teams are expected to sign up for this voluntary service, though some big names like England haven't joined yet.