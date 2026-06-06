FIFA upgrades social media protection service before 2026 World Cup

AI scans about 30,000 flagged words

The AI scans for about 30,000 flagged words and can block harmful messages within 2 seconds on platforms like Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, TikTok, and Threads (but not X).

The main goal? Protecting players' mental health, especially with more eyes (and bets) on them than ever.

Many national teams are expected to sign up for this voluntary service, though some big names like England haven't joined yet.