Figma unveils revamped canvas at Config conference on June 24

Figma adds code layers and motion

Now you can edit code right on the canvas with "Code Layers," clone repositories, and sync updates without leaving Figma.

The new "Motion" tool helps you build animations or 3D effects using AI prompts or your own tweaks, perfect for real-time projects.

Plus, shader tools powered by WebGPU let you add cool effects like pixelate and blur instantly.

More than 20 Weave tools are here to make complex AI workflows easier, with full integration coming later this year.

Generative plugins and smarter AI collaboration features round out the update for even better team consistency.