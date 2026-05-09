Figure AI unveils humanoid robots tidying rooms with Helix 02 Technology May 09, 2026

Figure AI just showed off two new humanoid robots that can tidy up your room all by themselves.

In a quick demo, they made a bed, hung one coat and headphones, organized stuff, and even powered down a laptop (no remote control needed).

The secret is their Helix 02 model, which helps them handle tricky things like blankets and adapt on the fly by watching and responding to their surroundings.