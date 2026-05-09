Figure AI unveils humanoid robots tidying rooms with Helix 02
Technology
Figure AI just showed off two new humanoid robots that can tidy up your room all by themselves.
In a quick demo, they made a bed, hung one coat and headphones, organized stuff, and even powered down a laptop (no remote control needed).
The secret is their Helix 02 model, which helps them handle tricky things like blankets and adapt on the fly by watching and responding to their surroundings.
Figure AI robots fold laundry
Besides making beds, these robots can fold laundry, open doors, clean kitchens, and keep spaces organized—all while communicating silently through visual cues like head nods.
They aren't for sale yet, but this sneak peek shows how close we are to having real-life robot helpers at home.